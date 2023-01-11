Kentucky Derby Museum building immersive Secretariat exhibit ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Derby Museum is building a new, immersive exhibit dedicated to Secretariat ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Derby win and Triple Crown sweep. After a year and a half of planning, the museum will begin construction for the exhibit, titled Secretariat: America’s Horse, according to a press release.

The exhibit will showcase Secretariat’s life, stardom and impact on horse racing and span about 1,000 square feet.

It will open in April.