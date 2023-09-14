Kentucky Derby 150 artwork created by Lexington artist Wylie Caudill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The artwork for the 150th Kentucky Derby taking place in May of 2024 has been revealed — and it was created by a Lexington artist.

Cynthiana native Wylie Caudill’s artwork for the Derby highlights the trophy at the forefront with the newly reimagined paddock as the background under the iconic Twin Spires.

The piece features 150 red roses representing the Derby Winner’s Circle surrounded by white, gold and cerulean roses.

In addition to creating the art for the Derby, Caudill will also be the official artist for the Woodford Reserve Commemorative Derby Bottle, according to a press release. Caudill will also create original murals around Churchill Downs and surprise locations next year leading up to the 150th Kentucky Derby.

“As a Kentucky native, it is an immense honor to be part of such a milestone year for the Commonwealth’s most notable event,” Caudill said. “It’s difficult for me to fathom the scale of this opportunity and moment in history, but I am thrilled I was chosen to be the official artist for the 150th Kentucky Derby.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton congratulated Caudill as well.

“Congratulations to Lexington artist Wylie Caudill … his art piece has been selected as the Official Art of the 150th @KentuckyDerby! You can see Wylie’s murals all across Lexington,” she wrote in a post on X.