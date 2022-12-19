Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife wants your real Christmas trees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Not sure where to take your real Christmas tree once the holiday season is over? The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for them to help improve the state’s fisheries.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, 2023, Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations. Trees should be real and have no lights, garlands or decorations.

Donated Christmas trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky to provide places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn.

“Fish require more than open water to thrive,” said Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, in a press release. “They also require an environment that provides food, shelter and shade in summer. The trees will help replenish the woody cover in lakes and reservoirs that decays over time, leaving fish vulnerable to their surroundings.”

Click here for a list of drop-off locations or call 1-800-858-1549 for more information.