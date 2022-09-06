Kentucky Department of Ag awarded $333K for specialty crop program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Agriculture Department has been awarded $333,320 from the USDA to help fund projects to enhance specialty crops programs in the state.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide assistance to our producers seeking to find new and inventive ways to enhance their products and the future of Kentucky agriculture,” said Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These funds provided by USDA will help with early research and new market development that will provide new and unique opportunities for Kentucky farm families, all while enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops in Kentucky. Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow.”

The agriculture department will fund seven projects with the money: