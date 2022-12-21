Kentucky Democrat Buddy Wheatley announces secretary of state run

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced a campaign for secretary of state next year.

According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall.

The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams, has already announced he will seek a second term as secretary of state.

Wheatley is a two-term lawmaker who narrowly lost his reelection last month.

He is a retired fire chief.

Wheatley is calling for more polling places, longer voting hours, an extension of early voting from three days to two weeks, allowing independents and other registered voters to participate in primary elections and the elimination of straight-ticket voting.