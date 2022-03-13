Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Alltech Arena this weekend

The market was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic, but it's celebrating nearly 40 years.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Artists and vendors from around the Commonwealth are at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena this weekend for the Kentucky Crafted Market.

The event features nearly 100 artists and showcases their handcrafted jewelry, paintings, woodwork, lotions, and other hand-made art.

Admission is free but organizers say donations are being accepted for the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

“This is a great opportunity when the public can see a variety of artists and different crafts, just unique work that you don’t get to see,” said artist Addison Williams.

“We hand-make everything, we hand-package it, we hand label it, we create our own labels. So you get to meet the artists that do everything in their craft from beginning to end,” said vendor Teri Amsler.

If you missed the event on Saturday, it will re-open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.