Kentucky court operations resuming in Knott County after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky county’s court operations closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month.

The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen on Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due to ongoing repairs to the center.

The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort says proceedings may be heard in person in another county if all parties agree.

Gov. Andy Beshear said last week that 43 people from six counties died in the flooding that hit parts of eastern Kentucky in late July.

He said one person remains missing.