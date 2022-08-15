Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300 acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed.

Since then Boone County has developed the property into England–Idlewild Park.

The 296-acre purchase will ensure the park’s continuance and also provide space for a much-needed new animal shelter. The county has raised $2 million in private funds for the new shelter. It has also appropriated public funds for the project in its 2023 budget.