Kentucky Congressional Delegation requests FEMA flood relief deadline extension

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors to apply for federal assistance from FEMA is Wednesday, Sept. 28, but Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation wants to extend that.

In a letter to the FEMA administration, Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Reps. Hal Rogers, Andy Barr, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie and John Yarmuth are requesting a 30-day extension to allow more time for people to seek funding to rebuild homes and repair property.

According to a press release, FEMA has disbursed more than $67.6 million in individual assistance for housing and other needs since the major disaster declaration was issued. The Congressional Delegation says while many applications are still being processed or appealed, they are concerned for people who don’t have the resources to request assistance.

“Many Kentuckians have expressed challenges in registering for assistance with FEMA, which has been complicated by damages to critical infrastructure that in some cases prevented Eastern Kentuckians from traveling to in-person registration centers or registering through telephone or internet based services. More time is needed for those who have not yet been able to register, and this extension will help ensure our most vulnerable families are not left behind,” the letter said.

