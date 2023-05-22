Kentucky concludes best regular season since 2017

Wildcats 36 regular season wins their most since 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) – No. 3 Florida broke free of a pitching duel in the seventh inning to score a 5-2 series-clinching victory over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

Junior Austin Strickland was nearly perfect through six one-hit innings before the Gators were able to scratch across four runs in the seventh.

Kentucky finished its best regular season since 2017 at 36-17 overall and 16-14 in the Southeastern Conference.

Shortstop Grant Smith lined a home run off the right field pole for his fifth straight SEC game with a home run. AJ Reed was the last UK player to accomplish the feat.

NOTES

UK Coach Nick Mingione is in his seventh season at the helm and now owns a 212-146 career record. UK is 40-40 in the month of May under Coach Mingione. Mingione now is 6-13 vs. Florida.

is in his seventh season at the helm and now owns a 212-146 career record. UK has scored in 351 of 358 games in Mingione’s tenure.

UK is 11-11 this season vs. ranked opponents. The Cats are 5-7 vs. Top Five opponents.

UK is 25-6 at home this season. UK is 97-48 all-time at Kentucky Proud Park.



Outfielder Jackson Gray He has reached safely in 22 consecutive games.

He has hits in 21 of his last 22 games.



Infielder Grant Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk. He has homered in five straight games. He is the first Wildcat to homer in five straight SEC games since UK Hall of Famer and former Golden Spikes Award winner AJ Reed in 2014.

went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk. Catcher Devin Burkes went 2-for-3 with a run, two RBI, a double and a SAC. He has a nine-game hit streak. He had his 17 th multi-hit game. He now is 15 of his last 28.

went 2-for-3 with a run, two RBI, a double and a SAC.

Pitcher Austin Strickland made his first start of the season. He pitched a career best 6.2 innings and matched a career best with seven strikeouts. He had a one-hitter into the seventh.

made his first start of the season.

ON DECK

Kentucky travels to Hoover, Alabama and will play Tuesday at the SEC Tournament.

