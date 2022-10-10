Kentucky comedian who had beer thrown at her by heckler gets response from Jimmy Kimmel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ariel Elias was performing at a comedy club in New Jersey when someone in the audience threw a beer at her — and her response to the heckler caught Jimmy Kimmel’s attention and plenty of praise.

Ariel, a Kentuckian and comedian living in New York City, opened up her set at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club for a Q&A with the audience. A woman, who can’t be seen in the now-viral video, asked Ariel if she voted for Donald Trump. Ariel responded with, “Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think?”

The woman replied “no.”

The interaction went on for a few more seconds with at least one man joining in, and Ariel finally saying “Guys, everybody vote for whoever you want to vote– I don’t care who you voted for. I’m just happy we’re all here together.” The woman continued, saying “So you voted for Biden.”

About a minute and a half into the interaction, a beer can be seen thrown at Ariel, nearly missing her head. She then picked the beer up and drank it.

Her response has garnered four million views on Twitter — and a tweet from Jimmy Kimmel, saying “five stars for this flawless performance @Ariel_Comedy”

Ariel asked Kimmel, on Twitter, if she could make her “late night debut” on his show. Kimmel replied “definitely.”

In more tweets since the video was posted, Ariel said it was a man in the crowd who threw the beer at her and that the comedy club is pressing charges against him. The club also invited her to come back to perform in April.

More actors and comedians have since reached out to Ariel, including Elijah Wood, Whitney Cummings and Abby Govindan, as have the public, to praise her.

To watch the full video on Twitter, click here.