GoPuff, AT&T latest to donate to relief efforts

Small and large companies trying to help

UPDATE POSTED 3 P.M. DEC. 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The list of companies, large and small, donating to relief efforts in Western Kentucky continues to grow, with GoPuff and the AT&T Foundation among the latest.

Gopuff announced it will contribute $100,000, on behalf of Gopuff and Liquor Barn, to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was established by Governor Beshear to assist those impacted by the tornados and the severe weather system on December 11, 2021.

Gopuff is also preparing to donate essential needs to state & local relief centers as response efforts continue.

“As soon as we heard the news, we knew we needed to act quickly to help these impacted communities. When the communities we serve need help, Gopuff will be there. We also urge our consumers to donate to Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund,” said Yakir Gola, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff.

“Gopuff has deep ties to the state of Kentucky with more than 23 locations, including all the Liquor Barn stores. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this devastating time. We will continue to do what we can to help rebuild, beyond this initial relief effort,” said Rafael Ilishayev, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff.

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are donating $100,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

To bolster communications while teams work to restore service, AT&T has deployed temporary mobile towers and generators to several Western Kentucky communities. It also is supporting the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center to provide connectivity solutions in the impacted area and SBP to aide in disaster recovery efforts on the ground.

“While this has been the most significant weather event in the history of the Commonwealth, our Western Kentucky communities are resilient and we will rebuild together,” said State Representative Richard Heath. “To do so will require support from across Kentucky, including from our corporate neighbors like AT&T. Their support of the relief fund and quick work to restore communications is appreciated.”

“My heart is with the families who lost so much this weekend,” said State Senator Jason Howell. “With support from the Tornado Relief Fund my hope is our friends and neighbors will have the resources they need to recover from this tragedy.”

Additionally, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team, in partnership with the FirstNet Response Operations team, is in the field and working closely with first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to help maintain continued connectivity.

“As our teams work alongside their neighbors in Western Kentucky to restore their communities, we are proud to support the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help our friends and families as they get back on their feet following Friday’s severe weather,” said Sonia Perez, President- AT&T Southeast States. “We are committed to doing what we can to help Kentuckians recover from this disaster, including helping them stay in touch with loved ones when they need to most.”

AT&T is sponsoring the activation of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund Text to Give* campaign where donors may help those affected by the severe weather in Western Kentucky. Text KENTUCKY to 20222 to donate $10 to help those affected by the severe weather. This service is available across all carriers.

To keep AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas directly affected by the severe weather connected during this difficult time, the company is waiving overages for impacted customers, so they’ll receive unlimited talk, text and data access. This offer is for customers based in 201 specific zip codes and runs from 12:00AM December 11 through 11:59PM December 15, 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 1:30 P.M. DEC. 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Board of Trustees committed $3.5 million Monday morning to emergency relief and rebuilding efforts across western Kentucky.

Col. Shannon Ralston and the Ralston family issued a $2 million challenge for tornado disaster relief. The trustees immediately responded with a $1 million match, with a call to Kentucky Colonels across the world to match the remaining $1 million.

“This once in a lifetime disaster event – the most horrific in Kentucky since the great flood of 1937 – calls for a once in a lifetime philanthropic effort,” said Gen. Hal Sullivan, board of trustees chair.

The Honorable Order has made up to $500,000 immediate relief available to nonprofits that have received grants from the Colonels’ Good Works Program.

The remaining $3 million, along with Colonels’ contributions to this relief and rebuilding fund will be distributed to existing nonprofits in the region as the totality of property damages come to light.

Sullivan continued, “We encourage everyone who can remember tornado victims in their holiday philanthropic giving by contributing to the charities of their choosing or the Colonels’ relief efforts. One-hundred percent of contributions toward tornado relief will be given to thoroughly-vetted nonprofits providing assistance to the citizens and communities of western Kentucky.”

To contribute to the Honorable Order, Kentucky Colonels and others can visit KyColonels.org or mail their contribution marked tornado relief to 943 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203.