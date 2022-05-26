Kentucky coal company could be fined if cleanup plans are not submitted soon

Lexington Coal Company LLC has been ordered by a judge to submit a cleanup plan within 10 days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company “shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply” with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

Chambers said he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Environmental groups alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.