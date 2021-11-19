Kentucky Children’s Hospital receives NICU donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Children’s Hospital is one of 15 national hospitals to receive a NICU donation as part this year’s Nominate a NICU program, an initiative sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit organization that supports NICUs and NICU families, The Superhero Project, a regional non-profit that assists NICU families, and 4moms, the makers of the MamaRoo Infant Seat.

In its fifth year, the Nominate a NICU program invites, parents, families and hospital employees to share their stories about their incredible NICUs and NICU staff for the opportunity to become one of 15 hospital donation recipients.

“We’ve been supporting NICUs and NICU families for more than 10 years,” said Amie Stanton, Director of Brand Engagement & Cause at 4moms. “Our Nominate a NICU program is a way for the community to get involved and share their stories about their local NICU and NICU staff. This year we received nearly 3,600 nominations, including 49 for Kentucky Children’s Hospital. It’s been incredible to read through the submissions and see what an impact the hospital’s NICU has had on so many families in the community. We’re honored to be able to help support this unit with MamaRoo donations.”

The MamaRoo Infant Seat is currently used in more than 600 hospitals across the country. Doctors and nurses find the natural bouncing and swaying motion of the seat to be transformational in caring for and comforting preemies, and other babies in the NICU, including those born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).

“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Scottie B. Day, M.D., physician-in-chief, Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses and families. It’s so important for families to have access to one, so these five MamaRoos will be put to good use.”

To learn more about Project Sweet Peas and The Superhero Project and their NICU support, visit projectsweetpeas.com and superheroprojectinc.org. And to learn more about 4moms and the MamaRoo Infant Seat, visit 4moms.com.