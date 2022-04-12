Kentucky Chamber honors U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell with first “Congressional MVP Award”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, Kentucky U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was awarded the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Congressional MVP Award for his work on business issues in Washington, D.C.

The Kentucky Chamber has historically awarded Louisville Sluggers to state legislators for their effort in the legislative session and “going to bat for business.”

Leader McConnell is the first member of Kentucky’s federal delegation to receive a Chamber MVP Award.

“It is a pleasure to join the Kentucky Chamber today and an honor to receive their first ever Congressional MVP Award. I’m proud to work to help the Commonwealth punch above its weight at the federal level. I deeply appreciate the Chamber’s work on behalf of the Bluegrass, and I look forward to continued partnership to increase investment and job opportunities in our state,” says McConnell.

“Leader McConnell is a true champion for crucial polices that help advance and protect Kentucky and the United States. In recent years, he has shown incredible leadership to secure a historic bipartisan infrastructure package, remove harmful tariffs, and fight burdensome regulations. The Kentucky Chamber is thrilled to present our first Congressional MVP Award to Leader McConnell, a constant support and champion for Kentucky businesses,” says Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

The Chamber’s MVP award recipients display more than just a business-friendly voting record, but also go out of their way, and at times across party lines, to support or oppose an issue critical to the business climate in Kentucky.

The award was presented at a Kentucky Chamber Public Affairs Forum in Louisville where Leader McConnell discussed the nation’s current political and legislative landscape with Kentucky Chamber members.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to call you a partner and ally on Capitol Hill,” says U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark in a speech at the event, adding that Leader McConnell was “a ballast against anti-business and anti-free market forces.”

Clark highlighted McConnell’s ability to pass meaningful legislation that advances American business and stimulates economic growth, namely the bipartisan infrastructure that passed Congress late last year. Looking ahead, Clark pointed out the very important role McConnell will play in thwarting tax hikes, big labor’s PRO Act, and run away government spending that would fuel inflation.