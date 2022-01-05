Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner postponed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, when Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky had hit a record high COVID-19 positivity rate of 21-percent, coupled with the threat of winter weather and other factors, the 27th Annual Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, was postponed.

A makeup date is expected to be announced in the coming months, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The annual dinner traditionally kicks-off the legislative session for the state’s political and business leaders. Gov. Beshear was scheduled to speak at Thursday’s dinner.