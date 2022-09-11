Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market

The market highlighted Kentucky's bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon.

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month.

There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and a lot more.

“We really wanted to do something that brings in Kentucky history with bourbon. And since the Kentucky castle is a big part of Kentucky and kinda is the central Kentucky area, we wanted to bring in the folks that come in to Bardstown to tour all the bourbon distilleries and invite all of our friends that have that kind of bourbon here for tastings,” said special events coordinator Sally Martin.

Activities will continue this week with a bourbon tasting and a bourbon-themed murder mystery.