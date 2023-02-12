Kentucky Castle celebrates “Gal”entine’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle was filled with women of all ages today as they celebrated Galentine’s Day.

Organizers say this is one of their most popular events with nearly 500 gals signing up to come hang with their friends, shop, drink, and enjoy some desserts.

More than a dozen vendors were on hand selling jewelry, candles, and soaps.

“It’s been fun getting to check women in and seeing the different pinks and reds their wearing, and getting to compliment them. And just get to have everyone having such a great day here. We have a bar, some charcuterie boards, desserts. And it’s really a great way to hang out with your gal pals before the big day on Tuesday for Valentine’s Day,” says Sally Martin, the special events coordinator at the Castle.

The event also included music, photo booths, and a mimosa bar.