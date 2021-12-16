Kentucky Career Center to reopen to public in 2022

BLUEGRASS AREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass has announced that after almost two years of serving the public remotely or by appointment only, its doors are reopening to the public beginning Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

“Since March of 2020, the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass has been serving clients primarily by remote connection as they aired on the side of caution in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. This change did not reduce the number citizens we served, in fact – our service numbers increased. We attribute this increase to a quick shift to virtual services that led to no interruption in providing assistance,” said Amy Glasscock, Director for Workforce Services for the Bluegrass Local Workforce Development Area. “But our staff are eager to open the doors to the general public and once again serve clients face to face.”

Job seekers can now benefit from both in-person and virtual services, as well as expanding services to local public libraries in a growing number of counties in the Bluegrass.

For those in need of employment or training assistance, or help deciding on a career path, visit www.ckycareers.com/locations (click here) to find a Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass or access point near you.