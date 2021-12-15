Kentucky campuses provide aid, resources to those impacted by severe storms

A tragedy of this magnitude requires a high degree of compassion and caring in response, and that is what we are seeing from our campuses.

FRANKFORT, Ky.(WTVQ/COUNCIL ON POSTSECONDARY EDUCATION) – Following the tornado outbreak that ripped through Kentucky over the weekend, causing destruction and loss of life, the higher education community rallied to meet the needs of storm victims.

“A tragedy of this magnitude requires a high degree of compassion and caring in response, and that is what we are seeing from our campuses,” said Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson. “I could not be prouder of how our colleges and universities across the state have come together and used every resource at their disposal to help those devastated by these violent storms.”

According to Council on Postsecondary Education, campus staff worked throughout the weekend providing shelter, food and accommodations to displaced individuals and first responders, established scholarships for affected students and assisted with fundraising drives to help neighbors in need.

Student organizations and athletic teams organized donation drives and volunteered in communities ravaged by the worst tornado event in state history.

WKU provides internet access and warm showers to those in need the areas surrounding Western Kentucky University suffered from extensive destruction and loss of life, and the WKU community stepped up to help both fellow Hilltoppers and tornado victims in nearby communities.

According to Council on Postsecondary Education, quickly after the tornado devastated the area, WKU established an Emergency Operations Center on Chestnut Street and set up the WKU Disaster Assistance Call Center at (270) 745-5888 for faculty, staff and students in need of assistance.

The university opened the computer lab in Jody Richards Hall to members of the public who need internet access.

The lab will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 17. Additionally, they opened the Preston Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to all faculty, staff, students and their families in need of warm showers through Friday, Dec. 17.

The WKU Food Pantry, located at 503 Regents Ave. in Bowling Green, is open every day from noon to 5 p.m. while supplies last. They are currently accepting donations.