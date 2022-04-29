Kentucky-bred ‘Dortmund’ dead at age 10

The big chestnut colt finished third in the Kentucky Derby in 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky-bred ‘Dortmund’ died due to colic caused by a twisted colon at Great Hill Farm in South Korea, where he was exported in 2021, according to the BloodHorse.

The big chestnut colt by ‘Big Brown’ died April 18, 2022 at the age of 10, according to the report.

Emilie Gerlinde Fojan bred Dortmund in Kentucky. He was initially offered for sale as a weanling at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale in 2012 where he was bought back for $85,000, according to the report.

He sold for $90,000 to Breaking Point Farm at Fasig-Tipton’s 2013 edition of The July Sale, according to the report.

Kalem Shah bought the colt for $140,000 at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale.

Dortmund was initially trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert and went undefeated at 2. The colt’s first graded stakes win came at age 2 in the grade 1 Los Alamitos Futurity (G1).

At 3, he won five of seven starts, which included victories in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), San Felipe Stakes (G2), Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3), and Native Diver Stakes (G3). He ran third in the Kentucky Derby (G1).

He was retired from racing in 2017 with an 8-2-2 record in 16 starts with earnings of $1,987,505.

His stallion career began in 2018 at Bonita Farm in Maryland.

Dortmund had sired three winners from seven starters thus far, including a daughter named ‘Evangeline Allons,’ who was third in the 2021 Selima Stakes at Laurel Park, according to the BloodHorse.