Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Bourbon tourism reached new heights last year in Kentucky.

Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed two million in 2022 for the first time.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association made the announcement Monday.

It says visitors flocked to large and small distilleries as the attractions recovered quickly from pandemic-era restrictions.

It says total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year.

That easily beat the previous record of 1.7 million stops in 2019.

In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has soared by 370% in attendance.

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s bourbon industry’s success isn’t slowing down any time soon.