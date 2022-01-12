Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raises $3.4 million for tornado relief

Largest donation given to the Relief Fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction presented a check to Gov. Andy Beshear for $3.4 million that was raised to help relief efforts from the tornados that ravaged Western Kentucky in December.

According to organizers, Tuesday’s check presentation marks the largest amount donated to the state’s official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and will help those impacted by the tornados and severe storms in early December.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit was an online and live auction of rare and vintage bottles, private barrel selections and other offerings from Kentucky’s signature distilling industry and hospitality and charitable partners. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick on the six-day auction.

While the auction has ended, the site is still accepting donations HERE and businesses continue to match funds.