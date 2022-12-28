Kentucky Blood Center: ‘very low’ blood supply amid holiday weekend

The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a blood drive at the High Street YMCA December 28th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center and the YMCA of Central Kentucky are holding a blood drive Wednesday at the High Street YMCA. This comes as the center says blood supply is very low.

The center says due to the winter weather conditions, blood donations over the holiday weekend were ‘very low,’ leaving blood supply critical for many blood types, including O-, A-, B+, B-, and AB- types.

Lower blood levels are part of an ongoing issue the center has seen since the beginning of December, which the center contributes to illness.

The center says transfusions at area hospitals have also increased in December, and it needs about 400 donors per day to supply its partners at more than 70 hospitals.

“We strive to have a three-day supply. Throughout the last three years, I’ll be honest with you and say it’s been at one day or less supply of blood. And I would say for certain blood types now we’re at a half day supply or less. O- is incredibly critical at this point,” said Kentucky Blood Center VP of External Relations Mandy Brajuha.

The KBC Bloodmobile will be at the High Street YMCA, 239 East High Street, from 10 AM – 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 28th.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome, and the center asks you remember to bring a photo ID.

To schedule an appointment, click here.