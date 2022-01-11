Kentucky Blood Center needs donors as American Red Cross declares national blood crisis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center is in need of blood donations, just as the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis.
According to the American Red Cross, “Doctors are making tough choices about who receives blood transfusions and who has to wait.”
The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) reports a critical need for donors as well.
According to KBC, “Throughout the pandemic, we have been working with a day’s supply or less and currently have a half day’s supply of blood. It’s critical that volunteer blood donors give so local patients can get the care they need.”
Anyone who can donate blood is encouraged to find a KBC location HERE or by calling 800-775-2522. The American Red Cross says people can help by donating blood, platelets or plasma. You can find more information HERE.