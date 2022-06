Kentucky Blood Center in desperate need of O-negative and O-positive donations

The demand is due to a high number of local trauma cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center is in desperate need of donations of O-positive and O-negative blood due to a high number of local trauma cases, according to KBC.

People can donate at the nearest KBC location.

Call 800-775-2522 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to make an appointment online, CLICK HERE.