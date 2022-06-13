Kentucky Blood Center encouraging donations on World Blood Donor Day

A blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, June 14, Kentucky Blood Center is thanking local blood donors and urging all eligible individuals to save lives through donation.

“World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to thank our many local donors who selflessly help save lives and encourage more people to start their own donation journey,” said Mandy Brajuha, VP of external relations at KBC. “This is a critical time for our blood supply. The need for blood continues, but the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months. World Blood Donor Day is the perfect opportunity to make an appointment to donate blood.”

According to KBC, people who donate blood will be entered in its 2022 Summer Getaway Giveaway. All donors 18 and older who register now through Sept. 10 will have the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4. Donors who get out early this summer and register now through July 4 at a KBC mobile blood drive or donor center will also be entered to win a five-night, six-day vacation package for two to the Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The winner of the vacation package will be announced after July 4.

Those interested in donating can find more information about the process and make an appointment by clicking here or by calling 800-775-2522.

Countries around the globe celebrate World Blood Donor Day annually to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors. Mexico is the sponsor country this year, and the theme is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.” Resources and additional information are available here.

America’s Blood Centers recently released a first-of-its-kind guide that provides the latest look at America’s blood supply. It found that although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States, just 3% of the U.S. population donates blood each year. Worldwide, more than 120 million units of blood are needed each year.

Celebrating nearly 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Donor centers are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In combination with Kentucky Blood Center’s nearly 2,000 mobile drives a year, KBC supplies more than 70 medical facilities in the state.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.