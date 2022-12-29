Kentucky awarded nearly $36M for early childhood education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky will receive nearly $36 million in grants for early childhood education, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday in a press conference.

The Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Kentucky with $11.9 million each year over a three-year period.

The money will be used to help develop and expand early learning programs, build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access to high quality for children most in need.

“This funding strengthens our economy with high-quality early childhood education for our future workforce while meeting today’s concerns of working parents with young children,” said Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link.

The $36 million will build upon a previous $10.6 million grant to Kentucky in 2019.