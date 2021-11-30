Kentucky Army National Guard recognized for work in long term healthcare facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Army National Guard has been nominated for the Leading Age Kentucky Distinguished Service Award. A ceremony for two award presentations is set for Friday, Dec. 3 in Frankfort at the Army Aviation Support Facility at 2 p.m.

The Kentucky Army National Guard F*A*S*T teams were poised to help long term healthcare facilities across the state who were operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation.

“Our professional team of service members operated within agreed upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home,” said Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Kentucky National Guard Director of Military Support.

The 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade provided support to Sayre Christian Village during COVID outbreaks in its nursing facility in November 2020 and its assisted living facility in January 2021.

The F*A*S*T teams helped in numerous ways, including assisting housekeeping services and maintenance teams, assembling and organizing PPE supplies, delivering mail and being a source of safety and security to residents and staff members during a vulnerable time.

Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village says, “More importantly, Command Sargent Major Paul Rezac, Major William Crowe and the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade have become family to Sayre Christian Village, long after completing their mission on Sayre Christian Village’s campus!”

While busy lending a helping hand to Sayre Christian Village and serving its residents, the soldiers came up with a plan for a surprise service to honor longtime resident and veteran Paul Frederick’s commitment to his country. At the end of their mission, the team hosted a flag dedication ceremony and presented Paul with an American flag. Paul became instant friends with the team and wanted the team to know that what they did meant the world to him and that “he thinks those boys are just great.”

During the flag dedication ceremony, the Kentucky Army National Guard Team also provided Sayre Christian Village staff members with individual certificates of appreciation for the kindness and generosity that was shown to the team during their time working at Sayre Christian Village.

While their mission was completed, their job didn’t end there. Sayre Christian Village’s resident veterans were also invited by the Kentucky Army National Guard Team to tour the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort. Not only did they get an up close and personal tour, they were also presented with patches and a coin from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. The National Guard also came back to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Friendship Towers Assisted Living Expansion & new AL Memory Care Community.