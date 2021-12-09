Kentucky American Water starts $400,000 water main project

Approximately 1,600 linear feet of water mains on Blue Grass Avenue and Highlawn Avenue.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KY AMERICAN WATER) – Kentucky American Water’s ongoing efforts to invest in water system infrastructure it will launch a water main replacement project on Blue

Grass Avenue and Highlawn Avenue in Lexington later this month.

According to Kentucky American Water, approximately 1,600 linear feet of water mains on Blue Grass Avenue and Highlawn Avenue that were installed in the late 1930s will be replaced as part of the $400,000 project.

The effort will have some traffic impact since construction will be in roadways.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the projects.

The project is scheduled to conclude by May 2022, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors.

It is among the $20 million worth of water main upgrades approved in June 2021 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to be completed by July 1, 2022, for

Kentucky American Water’s Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP).

The QIP, which is now in its second year, enables the company to accelerate the replacement of aging water system infrastructure before it potentially becomes more problematic and more costly to replace. QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers’ monthly water bills.

The fee associated with this year’s program will add 40 cents to the average monthly residential bill.