Kentucky American Water investing $3.1 million in water main upgrades in Lexington

The upgrades are for the Kilrush, Lancelot and Westgate areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – As part of Kentucky American Water’s ongoing efforts to invest in water system infrastructure the company is scheduled to launch three water main replacement projects in the next two weeks in the Kilrush Drive, Lancelot Lane and Westgate Drive areas in Lexington.

The company will replace approximately 6,500 linear feet of water main installed in 1971 on Caywood Circle, Kilrush Drive, Kelsey Court, Kelsey Drive, Kelsey Court, and Yarmouth Court as part of a $1,625,000 project. Approximately 2,500 linear feet of water mains on Lancelot Lane and King Arthur Court that were installed in 1967 will be replaced as part of a $625,000 project, and another 3,600 linear feet of water main on Westgate Drive, Hamilton Park and Leisure Lane installed in 1974 as part of a $900,000 project.

The projects will impact traffic at times since construction will be in roadways. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the projects.

The projects are scheduled to conclude in June 2022, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors. They are among the $20 million worth of water main upgrades approved in June 2021 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to be completed by July 1, 2022, for Kentucky American Water’s Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP).

The QIP, which is now in its second year, enables the company to accelerate replacement of aging water system infrastructure before it potentially becomes more problematic and more costly to replace. QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers’ monthly water bills. The fee associated with this year’s program will add 40 cents to the average monthly residential bill.