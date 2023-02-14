Kentucky American Water customers ‘not impacted’ by Ohio train derailment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky American Water customers are not impacted by the Ohio train derailment, the water utility company said Tuesday.

Kentucky American Water doesn’t use water from the Ohio River for its supply; the only river water comes from for its customers is the Kentucky River.

“As is standard practice, we and other water professionals have been monitoring this situation and receiving updates. Kentucky American Water’s sources of supply are not impacted by the Ohio train derailment event,” said Bob Money, Kentucky American Water’s water quality and environmental compliance manager. “For water professionals like us who are not impacted by this situation, this is an opportunity to study the situation as well as build and improve further on our expertise and resiliency.”

While the Kentucky River does connect to the Ohio River at Carrollton, Kentucky, it flows north into the Ohio River, not the other way around, the water utility company said.

The City of Ashland also says residents in the county aren’t affected by the train derailment too, issuing a statement today as well. You can read that by clicking here.