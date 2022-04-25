Kentucky AG’s office sends letter to Congress supporting benefits for public safety officers

AG: legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from PTSD associated with job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky is joining more than 50 other states in a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. According to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, the legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with the high-risk nature of their jobs.

“Public safety officers place their lives on the line, day in, and day out, and they deserve our full support,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We are urging Congress to pass this legislation and ensure that public safety officers and their families who are affected by work-related PTSD have access to the benefits they need.”

In the letter, the attorneys general praise the work of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and potentially traumatic situations. Compared to the general public, public safety officers are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD.

According to the letter, the legislation supports public safety officers suffering from PTSD by designating work-related PTSD as a “line-of duty” injury for eligible officers and those disabled from attempted suicide, as well as allowing families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

Other states that have joined the letter include: Alaska, Arkansas, American Samoa, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

To read the letter, click HERE.