Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation ﻿approves $2,401,225 in loans

Aid bolsters beef, poultry, horticulture farmers across the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $2,401,225 for 16 agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP)

Three Agricultural Infrastructure loans totaling $132,500 were approved for recipients in Bourbon ($70,000), Hardin ($37,500), and Nicholas ($25,000) counties. KAFC participates with lenders to provide financing to producers making capital expenditures for agricultural projects through the AILP. Eligible projects include permanent farm structures with attached equipment that improves the profitability of farming operations. Producers may be eligible for up to $150,000 not to exceed 50 percent of the project.

Agricultural Processing Loan Program (APLP)

An Agricultural Processing loan totaling $300,000 was approved for an operation in Christian County. APLP is designed to provide loan opportunities to companies and individuals in Kentucky interested in adding value to Kentucky-grown agricultural commodities through further processing. Agricultural processors may qualify for financing for acquisition of equipment, construction of new facilities, renovation/expansion of existing facilities and permanent working capital up to 50 percent of the project cost.

Beginning Farmer Loan Program (BFLP)

Twelve Beginning Farmer loans totaling $1,968,725 were approved. Loan recipients were in Barren ($169,300), Fleming ($50,000), two in LaRue ($75,000 and $90,000), Laurel ($76,925), two in Logan ($250,000 and $250,000), McLean ($250,000), Muhlenberg ($250,000), Nelson ($150,000), Nicholas ($107,500), and Wayne ($250,000) counties. The BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.