Kentucky AG voices opposition to Biden Administration’s “Disinformation Governance Board”

Joins multi-state letter arguing the proposed Board promotes government censorship, will harm First Amendment rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Office of the Attorney General has submitted a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas opposing the Biden Administration’s creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board.” According to the AG’s office, the letter argues the Board violates the constitutional rights of Americans to speak freely, debate, and disagree with the government.

“The Biden Administration’s creation of a Disinformation Governance Board poses a serious threat to the First Amendment rights of Kentuckians and citizens across the country,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We must be able to disagree and debate without having those opinions labeled as misinformation by a government board.”

The attorneys general argue the Disinformation Governance Board would further government-censorship rather than protect freedom of speech. The coalition also writes that the Board’s creation is an example of federal overreach because there is no statutory authority to support its inception.

The letter states that “the Disinformation Governance Board, by its very existence, and almost certainly by design, threatens to ‘enforce silence’ when Americans wish to express views disfavored by the Administration. It is therefore already chilling free speech and impeding the political process in Virginia and every other State. This is unconstitutional, illegal, and un-American.”

Kentucky’s AG joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia in signing the letter.

Read the letter HERE.