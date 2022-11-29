Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is standing firm in his support for the state’s near-total abortion ban.

The Republican on Monday refrained from commenting on whether he’d support adding exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Cameron is among the Republicans running for governor next year.

He says he supports the Republican-led legislature in passing the state’s trigger law that prohibited nearly all abortions.

Approved in 2019, the measure took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law carved out narrow exceptions to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury.