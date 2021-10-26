Kentucky AG, 11 other states file abortion lawsuit

Claim is to Protect Against Taxpayer Funding of Abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 11 other states in filing a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration to ensure taxpayer dollars do not support abortions.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, seeks to invalidate the Biden Administration’s new rule that weakens protections against taxpayer dollars being used to support abortions.

The Biden Administration is withdrawing a 2019 rule that required federally funded family-planning clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and to refrain from referring patients for abortions. The purpose of the 2019 rule was to prevent taxpayer money from being used to fund and support abortions— which remains illegal under the Title X program to this day.

“We filed this lawsuit for a simple reason: tax dollars should not be used to fund abortions in this country,” said Cameron. “For years, federal law has prohibited funding abortions through the Title X program, and now the Biden Administration is circumventing the law by creating a regulatory environment in which federal funds will inevitably support abortion.”

The Family Planning Services and Population Research Act of 1970 appropriated public funding for family planning clinics. But the law expressly prohibits funds from being “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

Earlier this year, Cameron joined 20 other states in a letter warning the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services against reversing the 2019 rule. Cameron also joined 18 other states in filing a motion in the United States Supreme Court seeking to defend the 2019 rule and protect the funding limitations that Congress imposed when it enacted Title X.

Attorney General Cameron joined the Ohio-led lawsuit alongside Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia.