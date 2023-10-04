Kentucky admits Croatian basketball talent Zvonimir Ivisic as a student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Croatian basketball player Zvonimir Ivisic is a student at the University of Kentucky as of Wednesday, according to school spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Ivisic, who plays center, accepted a scholarship offer from Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari in August.

A timetable for Ivisic’s addition to the Kentucky basketball team’s roster and his involvement in Big Blue Madness is uncertain.

Team spokesperson Deb Moore said that the team cannot confirm any of those details at the moment.

The European, known to many Kentucky fans as “Big Z,” has been on the radar of professional and college basketball teams for a handful of years.

The incoming freshman stands at 7 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and was once a 2023 NBA draft prospect.