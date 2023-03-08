Kentuckians warned to be on the lookout for invasive species

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky residents should be on the lookout for an invasive bug with the potential to disrupt multiple industries.

The University of Kentucky says spotted lanternflies have been seen close to the Kentucky border in Ohio and Indiana.

If the insect enters the Commonwealth, it can impact wine, apples, Christmas trees, hops and forest industries.

“Spotted lanternflies feed on over 70 different host plants and could really wreck a number of small commodities in the state,” according to a UK entomology assistant professor.

They also feed on hardwood trees, so once they get in people’s yards, their numbers can just explode.

UK says it’s a quality-of-life issue.

Some people in Pennsylvania, where the lanternflies were first discovered in 2014, don’t want to go outside anymore because there are so many bugs flying around.

If you see any, you’re asked to send pictures to reportapest@uky.edu.