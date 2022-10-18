Kentuckians warned to be cautious of scams as federal student debt relief application goes live

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of possible scams as the federal student debt relief application goes live.

Cameron said to watch out for scammers posing as the Department of Education (ED) or a loan provider.

Student loan scammers may contact people claiming to be with the ED or a loan servicing provider and offer specialized repayment plans, access to quicker loan forgiveness or assistance with filling out the student loan debt relief application. Scammers may then direct people to complete a fake debt relief application or confirm personal loan information.

To avoid becoming a victim of a student loan scam, the Attorney General’s Office encourages the following:

Never pay anyone to help you apply for loan forgiveness. Nobody can get your loans forgiven faster, even if you pay them.

Never give unsolicited callers or emailers your FSA ID, social security number, date of birth or credit card information

Be suspicious of unsolicited calls or emails from anyone claiming to be affiliated with the ED. If you’re not sure the “offer” is legit, hang up and call your federal student loan servicer directly

Visit studentaid.gov for more information regarding the federal student debt relief application

To report student loan scams, contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257 or complete a form online at ag.ky.gov/scams.