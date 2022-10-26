Kentuckians head to polls for start of in-person absentee voting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians hit he polls early Wednesday for the first day of in-person absentee voting with a qualifying excuse for the 2022 November 8th, General Election.

“It was very simple, the people working in the clerk’s office were very helpful and the ballot is long so it took a little while but it went fine” said Susan Griffin, who went to early vote.

Long is how some early voters describe the November 8th general election ballot.

“It’s a long ballot, I recommend that everyone do their studying” added another voter.

But, voters say despite the length of the ballot, there was little confusion with it.

“Shannon Brooks is not being able to run because of health reasons and I’m sorry about that for her, she would have been outstanding, but that caught me off guard to see her name still on the list” said one voter.

“Amendment 1 has a lot of verbiage so it takes awhile to read it, but if you’ve been watching the news or watching TV or reading the newspaper, you know what the amendments are about” added Griffin.

Early voting is for any registered voter who has not requested a mail in absentee ballot.

The deadline to request a mail in absentee ballot ended Tuesday.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 82,000 voters requested one through the State’s online portal, with 3.43% being Fayette County voters.

He says 40% of requested ballots have already been mailed back and received by County Clerks.

Those ballots must be mailed back by November 8th to be counted.

Qualifying excuses to be able to vote early in person, include being out of the country or state on election day, scheduled surgeries, being in the last trimester of pregnancy, among others

No excuse early voting takes place November 3rd, 4th and 5th at the Lexington Senior Center.

In person absentee voting with a qualifying excuse continues until the 28th, and then again on October 31st, through November 2nd.