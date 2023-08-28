Kentuckians can now pre-register for mobile sports betting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As sports betting in Kentucky nears reality, today begins the first day of pre-registration for mobile sports betting.

Last week, eight service providers were approved to operate mobile applications in Kentucky.

The service providers licensed to operate a mobile sports betting app include Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel and Penn Sports Interactive.

On Sept. 7 at 6 a.m., betters can deposit money into their pre-registered mobile accounts only.

The first day to bet on one of these mobile apps is Sept. 28 at 6 a.m.

In-person betting begins on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Churchill Downs (Louisville)

Derby City Gaming (Louisville)

Ellis Park (Henderson)

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run (Corbin)

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland (Williamsburg)

Newport Racing and Gaming (Newport)

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing (Oak Grove)

The Red Mile (Lexington)

Turfway Park (Florence)

The following were also approved, with facilities coming soon:

Derby City Gaming (downtown Louisville)

Ellis Park (Owensboro)

Sandy’s Gaming and Racing (Ashland)

Sports betting is expected to increase the state’s revenue by about $23 a year upon full implementation, Gov. Andy Besehar said in a press release. The increase will support the oversight of sports bettering and then be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund. Additionally, 2.5% will go to the problem gambling assistance account.

More information can be found on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission website.