Kentuckians can now pre-register for mobile sports betting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As sports betting in Kentucky nears reality, today begins the first day of pre-registration for mobile sports betting.
Last week, eight service providers were approved to operate mobile applications in Kentucky.
The service providers licensed to operate a mobile sports betting app include Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa Sports, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel and Penn Sports Interactive.
On Sept. 7 at 6 a.m., betters can deposit money into their pre-registered mobile accounts only.
The first day to bet on one of these mobile apps is Sept. 28 at 6 a.m.
In-person betting begins on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at the following locations:
- Churchill Downs (Louisville)
- Derby City Gaming (Louisville)
- Ellis Park (Henderson)
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run (Corbin)
- The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland (Williamsburg)
- Newport Racing and Gaming (Newport)
- Oak Grove Gaming and Racing (Oak Grove)
- The Red Mile (Lexington)
- Turfway Park (Florence)
The following were also approved, with facilities coming soon:
- Derby City Gaming (downtown Louisville)
- Ellis Park (Owensboro)
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing (Ashland)
Sports betting is expected to increase the state’s revenue by about $23 a year upon full implementation, Gov. Andy Besehar said in a press release. The increase will support the oversight of sports bettering and then be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund. Additionally, 2.5% will go to the problem gambling assistance account.
More information can be found on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission website.