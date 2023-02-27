Kenton Scharf ‘proud owner’ of late Trooper Cameron Ponder’s raffle truck





FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police Foundation has announced the new owner of the late Trooper Cameron Ponder raffle truck.

Kenton Scharf now has the keys to the 1990s fully restored truck, which previously belonged to KSP trooper Ponder — who was killed during a high-speed pursuit in 2015.

The truck, which was ponder’s passion project, was donated to KSP by his family.

All proceeds from the raffle for the truck will help build a new driver skills pad at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.

Currently, KSP officers travel to Bowling Green to practice at the Corvette track, or out of state for this kind of training.