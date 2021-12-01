Keith Urban will bring new tour to Rupp Arena in 2022

'Speed of Now' world tour will arrive Oct. 6, 2022, tickets on sale Dec. 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban has set Summer 2022 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, ‘The Speed of Now’ World Tour.

The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with three-time Grammy-nominee Ingrid Andress, will add 50 shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.

The tour will stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available at Ticketmaster.com . Visit rupparena.com for more information.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”