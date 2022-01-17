KEEP names new executive director, elects new officers

Harper gets new post, Jensen new board president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) Foundation has hired Alexandra Harper as the organization’s new executive director.

Prior to joining the foundation, Harper was the practice manager at Park Equine Hospital. Prior to that, she was special program manager for the American Saddlebred Horse Association. She also has been operations and communications coordinator for the University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs.

Originally from Charleston, W. Va., she graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelors of arts in corporate communications and earned Master of Business Administration from Midway University.

In addition to hiring Harper, the KEEP Foundation added Price Bell and Reese Koffler-Stanfield to its Board of Directors. Bell is the General Manager of Mill Ridge Farm and Koffler-Stanfield is an International Dressage rider, trainer, clinician, and owner of Maplecrest Farm.

The Board of Directors also elected officers for 2022. Elisabeth Jensen will serve as Chair while continuing to manage the policy and legislative affairs of the KEEP Alliance. Katie LaMonica will serve as Vice Chair and Shannon Cobb will serve as Treasurer.

Established in 2014, the KEEP Foundation is the charitable arm of the Kentucky Equine Education Project. Funded by horse industry participants and through the sale of the Seattle Slew specialty license plate, the KEEP Foundation seeks to support the continued economic success of the Kentucky horse industry by increasing access to the industry for more Kentuckians and educating Kentuckians about the industry and its career opportunities.