Keeneland’s Fall Meet tickets go on sale as track prepares for Breeder’s Cup

Tickets for Fall Meet, Oct. 7-29, and the Breeder's Cup, Nov. 4-5, are available through the track's website

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s almost that time of year again: the leaves start changing, the air gets a little colder and Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off.

But start planning: tickets are on sale now.

At Keeneland, preparations are underway for the meet, which starts on Oct. 7 and ends on the 29th. However, it’s not just the Fall Meet the track is preparing for: The Breeder’s Cup World Championships will be at Keeneland in November this year.

Keeneland says this year, fans will get to enjoy some extra amenities due to the Breeder’s Cup, specially ticketed, of course.

Some of these additions include temporary boxes overlooking the finish line, a new Saddling Paddock Chalet, which overlooks Keeneland’s new paddock, and an extra lounge on the clubhouse lawn.

You can also still experience the races by tailgating on “The Hill,” which is available Fridays and Saturdays and is not ticketed.

With the Breeder’s Cup coming to the track this year, the track says fans should be prepared for an even more special experience.

“It’s always exciting when the Breeder’s Cup comes to Lexington, it means so much for the community. To see the fans come out and to see all the temporary structures…it’s just a fun way to experience the races and it’s a little different than what you’re used to,” said Keeneland’s Senior Director of Operations Kara Heissenbuttel.

The track recommends you purchase your tickets in advance, looking to cap its daily capacity to around 20,000 people. Tickets will only be available at the Box Office on the day of if inventory remains. You can also refund those tickets up to 48 hours in advance, so the track says to keep checking the website for ticket availability or join the waitlist if you’re looking to go on a specific day.

Fall Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeder’s Cup World Championships run Nov. 4-5. For ticket information, visit keeneland.com.

For Breeder’s Cup tickets, visit breederscup.com.