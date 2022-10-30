Keeneland wraps up its Fall Meet breaking records

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Keeneland concluded its 2022 Fall Meet on Saturday with a season record all-sources handle of $208.9 million, which was boosted by record purses, full race fields and championship-caliber competition provided by the nation’s best horses and riders. The 17-day season was enhanced by picture-perfect fall weather and a special events schedule that offered family fun and philanthropy, all conducted in a unique setting as the track prepares to host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 4-5.

Held Oct. 7-29, the Fall Meet marks the fourth consecutive season of record handle at the track to reflect the continuing elevation of Keeneland’s racing program.

“This Fall Meet embodied everything our founders envisioned for Keeneland – a place where families and friends could gather and enjoy great horse racing – all heightened by anticipation for the Breeders’ Cup,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The race meet was special in every way: idyllic weather, terrific racing and special events like Make-A-Wish Day, Heroes Day and Teacher Appreciation Day that celebrated many deserving people. We thank everyone involved in making the Fall Meet a success and look forward to the fun continuing as we host the World Championships next weekend.”

All-sources wagering (not including whole-card simulcasting at Keeneland) this fall totaled $208,907,655, up 15.41 percent over last year’s Fall Meet record of $181,009,626.

Wagering was boosted when on Fall Stars Saturday, Oct. 8, Keeneland set records for Fall Meet single-day all-sources and Pick 5 wagering, besting previous records set on Fall Stars Saturday in 2021. All-sources handle on Fall Stars Saturday, which featured five graded stakes on the 11-race card, was $21,695,896, surpassing the $20,926,640 on Oct. 9, 2021. Wagering on the All-Stakes Pick 5 totaled $1,431,736 to exceed last year’s $1,255,080.

Additionally, a Keeneland record payoff of $72,863.72 for a 10-cent superfecta wager occurred in the seventh race on Oct. 20. The ticket, which swept the entire pool, was placed through NYRA Bets and cost only $18. Keeneland’s previous record high superfecta payoff for a dime was $27,228.80 established in the seventh race on Oct. 18, 2014.

On-track wagering for the Fall Meet totaled $15,351,232, up slightly from last year’s $15,162,221.

Fall Meet Racing Highlights

Average daily purses at Keeneland climbed to a record $1,168,120, up 32.66 percent from $880,511 per day during the 2021 Fall Meet. Average starters per race was 9.2.

Keeneland awarded a record $8.9 million for 22 stakes this fall. The season opened with the track’s signature Fall Stars Weekend, which featured 11 stakes. Nine stakes were “Win and You’re In” events part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series Presented by America’s Best Racing with total purses of $5.45 million.

Among those winners pre-entered in the Breeders’ Cup following victories in Fall Stars “Win and You’re In” races are Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) winner Andthewinneris (Juvenile Turf-G1), Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Forte (FanDuel Juvenile-G1 Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance), Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) winner Annapolis (FanDuel Mile-G1), Darley Alcibiades (G1) winner Wonder Wheel (NetJets Juvenile Fillies-G1), Indian Summer (L) Presented by Keeneland Select winner Private Creed (Juvenile Turf Sprint-G1), JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) winner Delight (Juvenile Fillies Turf-G1), Juddmonte Spinster (G1) winner Malathaat (Distaff-G1), Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) winner Manny Wah (Qatar Racing Sprint-G1) and Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) winner Slammed (Filly and Mare Sprint-G1).

“Fans were treated to thrilling performances from start to finish this fall, and our sincere thanks go to the owners, trainers and jockeys who always bring their very best to Keeneland,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “We are proud of our elevated racing program, which when coupled with the excitement surrounding Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland, produced a Fall Meet unmatched in competition and quality.”

Six stakes records fell this fall. Five were on the turf course: Golden Pal (1:01.39 for 5½ furlongs in the Woodford-G2 Presented by FanDuel), Annapolis (1:33.29 in the Coolmore Turf Mile), Private Creed (1:02.30 for 5½ furlongs in the Indian Summer), Andthewinneris (1:41.27 for 1 1/16 miles in the Castle & Key Bourbon) and Temple City Terror (2:27.98 for 1½ miles in the Rood & Riddle Dowager-G3). Gunite set a stakes record in the Perryville (L) going 7 furlongs on the dirt in 1:23.21.