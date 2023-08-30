Keeneland welcomes return of 5th graders to learn about thoroughbred industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland welcomed back over 1,800 fifth graders Wednesday to teach them more about the horse industry.

This week marks the beginning of a multi-day educational program for the first time since 2019. Keeneland has hosted the fifth graders for these field trips for a total of 10 years, something that helps kids understand an industry that has been a staple in the bluegrass.

“For the students that are here in Fayette County, it introduces them to something, a sport that is right here in their own backyard. So to be able to give them an understanding of how important the history of horse racing is, and all the opportunities that are within that industry it’ll only impact them for the better,” said Community Relations Manager Lauren Sparrow.

The tours give students a chance to possibly have their first exposure to a horse.

The two-hour interactive tours for Fayette County schools will continue through Friday.