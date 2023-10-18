Keeneland to begin construction on new Paddock Building in Jan. 2024







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland will begin a new construction project in January 2024, building a permanent Paddock Building alongside a reimagined saddling experience.

The new three-level Paddock Building will be located next to the Keeneland Paddock and Walking Ring.

The building will expand viewing and dining experiences during Keeneland’s two signature race meets and provide a new venue for special events year-round.

The saddling stalls will be repositioned as well.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2025 and cost nearly $93 million.