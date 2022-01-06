Keeneland to award a record $7.7 million with 2022 Spring Meet

Toyota Blue Grass returns to $1 million; Central Bank Ashland moves to opening day

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ/Keeneland) – Keeneland will award a record $7.7 million for 19 stakes to be run during the 2022 Spring Meet, to be held April 8-29.

The schedule features increased purses for all stakes and significant changes to the season’s two historic classic preps: The purse of the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) for 3-year-olds on the first Saturday of the season has been restored to $1 million, and the Central Bank Ashland (G1) for 3-year-old fillies has moved to opening day of the meet and is worth a record $600,000.

Contributing to the stakes purse increases is a total of $1.5 million available from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Purses for some stakes doubled for 2022, most prominently the Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) increased from $300,000 to $600,000, Stonestreet Lexington (G3) from $200,000 to $400,000 and Ben Ali (G3) from $150,000 to $300,000. Others, such as the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania (G3), Beaumont (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select and Shakertown (G2) received significant boosts.

During the 15-day Spring Meet, Keeneland will contest a total of 10 stakes on grass and nine stakes on dirt while offering multiple stakes on six days. Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m. ET.

Keeneland will be closed for racing on Easter Sunday, April 17.

“Keeneland is thrilled to offer such a lucrative Spring Meet stakes schedule for horsemen, horseplayers and racing fans,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Keeneland is coming off a record-breaking 2021 in terms of wagering, which we are reinvesting in purse money to further elevate our racing program. We look forward to world-class racing this April setting the stage for a huge racing year that will continue with the Fall Meet in October and the return of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 4-5.”

The 98th running of the Toyota Blue Grass and the 85th running of the Central Bank Ashland both are worth 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively. The winners of each stakes will earn 100 qualifying points to the respective classic.

The early nomination deadline for the two stakes is Feb. 19. Late nominations are due March 23.

The Central Bank Ashland, at 1 1/16 miles, is one of three stakes for sophomores on opening day of the Spring Meet. The others are worth $400,000 each: the Kentucky Utilities Transylvania (G3), a 1 1/16-mile turf race, and the return of the Lafayette, a 7-furlong dirt race.

The Lafayette was a fixture for 3-year-olds during the Spring Meets of 1937-2008. The race was run for older horses in 2015 and 2020 on the undercard of the Breeders’ Cup.

“Keeneland in the spring is about 3-year-olds blossoming into talented runners, and we have focused on enhancing those stakes in particular to attract the best sophomores in the country,” Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “Moving the Central Bank Ashland to opening day makes the start of the Spring Meet extra special and provides a showcase for this historic Grade 1 event, which is the division’s first Grade 1 race of the year. And the fact that Easter Sunday falls on the second Sunday of the meet – when Keeneland is closed for racing – allows us to present a blockbuster opening weekend with 10 stakes worth a total of $4.55 million.”

Five of those stakes will be run opening Saturday, led by the Toyota Blue Grass, Keeneland’s signature Triple Crown prep. For 2022, the purse of the 1 1/8-mile race has been increased from $800,000 in 2021 and returns to the $1 million status of 2015-2019.

The other stakes that day are the $500,000 Madison (G1), for fillies and mares at 7 furlongs; $400,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the grass; $350,000 Shakertown (G2), for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs on the turf; and $300,000 Commonwealth (G3), for older horses at 7 furlongs.

Opening Sunday will present two stakes for 3-year-olds: the $400,000 Beaumont (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select, at 7 furlongs, 184 feet, on dirt for fillies; and the $200,000 Palisades, at 5½ furlongs on the grass. The Beaumont is worth 17 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks, with the winner collecting 10 points.

For the remainder of the Spring Meet, racing will be held Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Easter Sunday.

Stakes action returns Friday, April 15, with the $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1), for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile on turf, and the $200,000 TVG Limestone, for 3-year-old fillies going 5½ furlongs on the grass.

Saturday, April 16, will present three stakes: $500,000 Jenny Wiley (G1), a 1 1/16-mile turf race for fillies and mares; $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3), for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles; and $200,000 Giant’s Causeway (L) a 5½-furlong turf race for fillies and mares.

The Stonestreet Lexington, which is the final prep on this year’s Road to the Kentucky Derby, awards 34 Derby qualifying points. The winner will earn 20 points.

Four graded stakes on the remaining days of the season will showcase older horses. The first is the $300,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3), for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles, on Friday, April 22.

Two stakes will be run Saturday, April 23: $350,000 Elkhorn (G2), at 1½ miles on the turf, and $300,000 Ben Ali (G3), at 1 1/8 miles on dirt. The Ben Ali was moved from the second Saturday of the season.

The April 29 closing-day feature is the $300,000 Bewitch (G3), for fillies and mares racing 1½ miles on the turf.

Keeneland 2022 Spring Meet Stakes Schedule

Date Stakes KTDF* Contribution to Purse Division Distance April 8 $600,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) $100,000 3YO Fillies 1 1/16 Miles April 8 $400,000 Kentucky Utilities

Transylvania (G3) $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 8 $400,000 Lafayette $100,000 3YOs 7 Furlongs April 9 $1 Million Toyota Blue Grass (G2) $150,000 3YOs 1 1/8 Miles April 9 $500,000 Madison (G1) $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 7 Furlongs April 9 $400,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association $100,000 3YO Fillies 1 Mile (T) April 9 $350,000 Shakertown (G2) $50,000 3YOs & Up 5½ Furlongs (T) April 9 $300,000 Commonwealth (G3) $50,000 4YO & Up 7 Furlongs April 10 $400,000 Beaumont (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select $100,000 3YO Fillies 7 Furlongs, 184’ April 10 $200,000 Palisades $50,000 3YO 5½ Furlongs (T) April 15 $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) $100,000 4YOs & Up 1 Mile (T) April 15 $200,000 TVG Limestone $50,000 3YO Fillies 5½ Furlongs (T) April 16 $500,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) $100,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles (T) April 16 $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) $100,000 3YOs 1 1/16 Miles April 16 $200,000 Giant’s Causeway (L) $50,000 3YOs & Up, F&M 5½ Furlongs (T) April 22 $300,000 Baird Doubledogdare (G3) $50,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1 1/16 Miles April 23 $300,000 Ben Ali (G3) $50,000 4YOs & Up 1 1/8 Miles April 23 $350,000 Elkhorn (G2) $50,000 4YOs & Up 1½ Miles (T) April 29 $300,000 Bewitch (G3) $50,000 4YOs & Up, F&M 1½ Miles (T)

*Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. All KTDF purse allotments are subject to approval of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.